BLOOMINGTON — A 19-year-old woman is facing felony charges after police in Normal said she battered an officer Wednesday.

Deshawn D. Dorsey, of Bloomington, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Sarah Duffy.

Dorsey is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony; and aggravated battery in a public place, a Class 3 felony. Her defense counsel stipulated that there was probable cause for her detention.

Charging documents stated she punched a Normal Police Department officer in the face and chest.

Duffy released her on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, which was requested by a McLean County assistant state's attorney. The judge also ordered Dorsey to have no contact with The Lodge apartments on West Willow Street in Normal.

Dorsey's arraignment hearing was scheduled for 10 a.m. July 21, and a public defender was appointed to her case.

Teens are facing a rising mental health crisis. Who is most at risk? Teens are facing a rising mental health crisis. Who is most at risk? What do teen mental health trends show? How the CDC recommends improving teen mental health Sources