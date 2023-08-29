BLOOMINGTON — A 39-year-old woman is facing felony charges after prosecutors said she scratched an officer arresting her for trespassing.

Miranda H. Ridgeway, of Normal, is charged with aggravated battery (Class 2 felony), resisting a peace officer with injury (Class 4 felony) and misdemeanor residential trespassing.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said police were called at 4:23 p.m. Saturday to a home in Normal where they found Ridgeway outside the home of a former partner.

Fredrick said the resident asked her to leave, but she didn't until she was told police were on their way.

He said Ridgeway ran from officers before kneeling down to comply with their commands. During a scuffle with officers, he said she scratched an officer's arm.

Ridgway is being held at the McLean County jail in lieu of posting $2,535. Kording ordered she have no contact with the resident or their home.

Her arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 15 and a public defender is appointed to her case.

