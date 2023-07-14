BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man failed to show for his court appearance Friday, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Tabu H. Triplett, 54, was set to appear before Judge William Yoder at 9 a.m. in the McLean County Law and Justice Center to enter a plea for a case in which he is accused of selling cocaine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit in June 2022.

Triplett’s attorney, Mackenzie Frizzell from the public defender’s office, said she heard from Triplett at approximately 8:45 a.m. that he would not be able to make the hearing because of a family emergency in Cook County.

Frizzell said she asked her client to provide verifiable proof of the emergency but had yet to receive such proof.

The state then asked for a bench warrant be issued statewide in the amount of $50,000, to which Yoder acquiesced.

However, he did say he may reconsider the warrant “if you (the defense) get some documentation ... but without anything, we are where we are.”

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Wayne M. Damron Terrance L. Ford Stanley M. Miller Darryl R. Vinson Jarvis K. Heads Wesley M. Noonan Brad Carter