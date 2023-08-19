BLOOMINGTON — Authorities are looking for an Urbana man who failed to appear this week for his McLean County jury trial, during which he was convicted on a felony weapon charge.

Warren Montgomery, 25, was initially charged in May 2021 with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one count each of obstructing and resisting a peace officer. He also faced several traffic offenses.

Prosecutors at the time said Bloomington police saw several cars “recklessly” drive through a parking lot in the 700 block of North East Street, Bloomington, as they left a party. A driver later identified as Montgomery was seen fleeing the area at an estimated 100 mph.

He then drove through a red traffic light and crashed into a Connect Transit bus.

Authorities said a witness saw him run away from the crash and go between two nearby buildings before returning to the car. A loaded pistol was located between the two buildings, prosecutors said.

A McLean County jury returned a guilty verdict, convicting Montgomery of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, obstructing an officer, obstructing justice, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

Montgomery failed to appear Monday, Aug. 14, for his trial, at which time his bond was revoked. The trial proceeded in his absence.

As of Friday afternoon, he was still at-large.

In a prepared statement, State's Attorney Erika Reynolds said: "Because of the hard work of the entire Bloomington Police Department along with the lead prosecutor Assistant State's Attorney Kirk Schoenbein, an illegal firearm was removed off the streets and justice was reached."

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16. He faces three to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

