BLOOMINGTON — Two men are accused of possessing stolen catalytic converters and a stolen Hyundai vehicle.

Donte L. Gray, 33, of Dolton, and Aaron J. Marshall, 28, of Riverdale, were each charged with aggravated possession of stolen motor vehicle parts and criminal trespass to vehicle.

Gray was also charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, which court documents indicate was a Hyundai motor vehicle.

Assistant State's Attorney Mark Messman said Illinois State Police attempted to pull over the vehicle Thursday at 9:45 a.m. for reckless driving before Gray, who was the driver in the vehicle, drove away.

The ISP trooper called other units ahead instead of chasing the vehicle, and it was followed by Bloomington police officers who saw it exit Interstate 55 onto West Market Street, Messman said.

After another attempt at pulling over the vehicle near Market Street, Gray and Marshall left the vehicle and left the stolen catalytic converters in the vehicle, before they were taken into custody, Messman said.

Their bonds were each set at $100,000 with 10% to apply for release. Their arraignments are set for July 21.

