BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington teen reported missing last month has been found.

The Bloomington Police Department said Friday that Paiton Van, 16, was located on Thursday.

Van had been reported missing June 25 after an argument with family, and was thought to have run away from home, BPD said in an earlier statement.

If you or someone you know is thinking about running away, please call Project Oz at 309-827-0377 to speak with a crisis counselor about alternatives.