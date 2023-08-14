NORMAL — Normal police are investigating two shots fired incidents from the weekend, one of which left a teen boy injured.
On Saturday, officers were at a local hospital for an unrelated case when they learned a teenage boy with a gunshot wound had been admitted, according to a statement from the Normal Police Department.
The preliminary investigation indicated a shooting took place around 4 p.m., in an apartment building in the 700 block of West Orlando Avenue. Officers responded to the scene to investigate.
The boy was treated at a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
About 9 p.m. Sunday, Normal officers also responded to the area of West Summit Street and Bakewell Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
A residence appeared to have been struck by gunfire.
It is unknown if these shootings are related, police said. Both incidents remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Normal Police Department at 309-454-9535. To remain anonymous, text “NORMALPD” and your tip to 847411, or download the Normal PD app.
