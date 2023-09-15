Police are seeking the public's help to find a missing 70-year-old Streator man.
The Illinois State Police said early Friday that it had activated an endangered missing person advisory for Burton Kelley, who "has a condition that places him in danger." Kelley is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes, weighing about 225 pounds and standing about 5 feet, 11 inches.
He is driving a purple 2019 Chevrolet Traverse with Illinois Army Veteran License Plate TOPK-GI, police said.
Anyone with information on Kelley's whereabouts should contact the Streator Police Department at 815-844-0911, or call 911.
