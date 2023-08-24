BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing charges after police say he was found with a stolen vehicle.

Devin L. Davis, 18, is charged with one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony, as well as driving without a license and possession of cannabis by a driver, both traffic violations.

Bloomington police said late Monday night an officer was alerted that a Hyundai vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle was found the next day in a parking lot on East College Avenue, and police waited for the driver to appear.

Prosecutors said Davis approached the car with a juvenile and ran when he first saw the police. He then stopped and was apprehended without incident.

Prosecutors said Davis told police he had removed the steering column cover and starting the car without a key for the ignition.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035, and an arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 8.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Wayne M. Damron Terrance L. Ford Stanley M. Miller Darryl R. Vinson Jarvis K. Heads Wesley M. Noonan Brad Carter Brian K. Burnett Kenneth D. Downey Kenyon J. Bones