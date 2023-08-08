NORMAL — State police are investigating a shots fired incident reported in west Normal late Monday.

About 11 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers were called to the area of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue for reported gunfire, according to a statement issued by state police Tuesday.

In their preliminary investigation, they found a vehicle that was traveling south on Rivian Motorway had been shot multiple times by a suspect in a different vehicle.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation by state police. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Anonymous tips will be accepted, police said.

This is the third shooting reported in Bloomington-Normal on Sunday and Monday.

Two people were hurt in gunfire in the 200 block of Lindell Drive in Normal early Sunday and one person was hurt in gunfire in the 500 block of West Grove Street in Bloomington early Monday.

A property damage shots fired incident was reported Sunday afternoon on Lindell Drive.

