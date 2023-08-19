BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces charges related to a stabbing incident from Saturday morning.
Lesley W. Crites, 55, has been charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm with four or more prior convictions, a Class 2 felony.
Crites was previously convicted for domestic battery in McLean County in 1995, 1996, 1997 and 2021.
According to court documents, at about 3 a.m. Saturday, Crites entered the Bloomington residence of a former partner and stabbed them with a knife.
Police responded and the victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
According to Bloomington police, Crites was arrested at his residence in Bloomington.
Crites is being held without bond pending a risk assessment. He has a bond review hearing scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Aug. 25.
A booking photo was not available Saturday.
Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275.
Twitter: @d_jack_alkire
