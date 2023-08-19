BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man faces charges related to a stabbing incident from Saturday morning.

Lesley W. Crites, 55, has been charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm with four or more prior convictions, a Class 2 felony.

Crites was previously convicted for domestic battery in McLean County in 1995, 1996, 1997 and 2021.

According to court documents, at about 3 a.m. Saturday, Crites entered the Bloomington residence of a former partner and stabbed them with a knife.

Police responded and the victim was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Bloomington police, Crites was arrested at his residence in Bloomington.

Crites is being held without bond pending a risk assessment. He has a bond review hearing scheduled for 12:45 p.m. Aug. 25.

A booking photo was not available Saturday.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Wayne M. Damron Terrance L. Ford Stanley M. Miller Darryl R. Vinson Jarvis K. Heads Wesley M. Noonan Brad Carter Brian K. Burnett Kenneth D. Downey Kenyon J. Bones