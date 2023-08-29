NORMAL — A teenage boy, who is suspected of killing a 21-year-old man Saturday at a Peoria liquor store, was taken into custody Monday night in Normal.

According to a statement from the Peoria County Sheriff's Office, detectives served a search warrant about 8 p.m. Monday at an apartment in the 100 block of West Willow Street in Normal, where they located the 17-year-old boy accused of killing Mason R. Loy of Havana. He was booked at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention on a first-degree murder charge.

Carol Lotz, records manager for the sheriff's office, said the suspect is a Peoria resident. No further information on why he was in Normal was immediately available.

Police have not released the boy's name.

The sheriff's office said police were dispatched at 9:09 p.m. Saturday to a report of a man shot in the parking lot at Laramie Liquors, 1841 S. Laramie Street in Peoria, where Loy was found with apparent gunshot wounds.

The Peoria County Coroner's Office said Loy was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m. at the scene. Preliminary autopsy results found Loy had been shot several times and died instantly.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lt. Ben Johnston at 309-634-5111 or make an anonymous tip to Peoria County Crime Stoppers by calling 309-673-9000 or visiting peoriaareacrimestoppers.com.

The Normal Police Department and Illinois State Police SWAT team assisted with the arrest Monday.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Wayne M. Damron Terrance L. Ford Stanley M. Miller Darryl R. Vinson Jarvis K. Heads Wesley M. Noonan Brad Carter Brian K. Burnett Kenneth D. Downey Kenyon J. Bones Brittany N. Greiner