BLOOMINGTON — A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated battery of a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, and unlawful use of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor.

Demario M. Singleton, 22, was sentenced to 30 months probation for spitting on a Bloomington police officer following a traffic stop.

Singleton pleaded guilty to the battery and weapon charges and the state dismissed two other two charges, which were related to traffic offenses.

He was ordered to pay a $150 fine plus assessments and have all fines and fees paid by Aug. 1, 2025.

Singleton's attorney, Matthew Butler of the McLean County Public Defender's Office, declined to comment on the case.

