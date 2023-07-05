BLOOMINGTON — A Saybrook man faces charges related to forged vehicle registration.
Robert L. Smith, 53, is charged with one count of possession of a forged vehicle registration sticker, a Class 2 felony, and one count of unlawful use of a vehicle registration sticker, a Class A misdemeanor.
McLean County sheriff's deputies arrested Smith Monday afternoon at the intersection of Fifer and Harrison streets in Colfax.
His bond is set at $30,000 personal recognizance, meaning he would not have to post any cash to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.
His next court date is July 21 at 10 a.m.