BLOOMINGTON — A 38-year-old Rockford man was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to producing child sexual abuse media and sexually abusing a teen girl.

Edin O. Portillo Lopez pleaded guilty Monday to three Class 1 felony counts of child pornography and one Class 2 felony count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor. He had been scheduled to begin a jury trial when he entered the guilty pleas.

Portillo Lopez was arrested in July 2022 by the Rockford Police Department after a warrant was issued as part of a Bloomington police investigation. At the time of the offenses, he was living and working in Bloomington, according to court documents.

He initially was charged with 16 counts of child pornography and 10 counts each of criminal sexual assault and aggravated sexual abuse. The remaining charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

Portillo Lopez was sentenced to 37 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with 10 years on each count of producing sexual abuse images and seven years on the aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Judge William Yoder also ordered him to pay at least $6,000 in fines, register as a sex offender and serve a term of mandatory supervised release ranging from 3 years to life.

In a victim impact statement read by a prosecutor, the girl said Portillo Lopez had coerced her into engaging in sexual acts and producing images and video of her sexual abuse. She said she suffers from anxiety, depression and nightmares because of what happened.

Defense attorney Andres Ybarra represented Portillo-Lopez and declined to comment after the hearing, citing attorney-client ethics.

