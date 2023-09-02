BLOOMINGTON — A 25-year-old woman faces residential burglary charges in McLean County.
Sophia L. Garcia, who does not have a permanent residence, is charged with two counts of residential burglary, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass to a residence.
Prosecutors said she was found inside a home Aug. 31 in a Bloomington home she was not permitted to be in, and charging documents indicate she is accused of entering the home with the intent to commit theft.
Garcia was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035. An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 15.