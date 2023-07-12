BLOOMINGTON — A Rantoul man faces multiple drug charges following a traffic stop in LeRoy.

According to court records, police pulled over 35-year-old James D. Hutson on July 10 and discovered less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle he was driving.

It also was discovered that the vehicle was the property of the Enterprise rental agency.

Hutson is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; driving while license revoked, a Class 4 felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. He also faces traffic citations from the incident.

According to records, Hutson has been convicted of driving while license revoked in Illinois five times and convicted of driving while license suspended once.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 28.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Andrea M. Sheets Wayne M. Damron Terrance L. Ford Stanley M. Miller Darryl R. Vinson