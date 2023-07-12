BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man faces battery charges surrounding an incident from Monday, July 10.

Ransom C. Carr, 30, was charged with aggravated domestic battery — strangulation, a Class 2 felony; unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony; domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and four traffic charges for fleeing police.

According to prosecutors, Carr instigated a confrontation with a victim on Monday in the victim’s residence.

Prosecutors said Carr threatened the victim, saying, “If you leave, I will make it worth my while to go back to prison.”

Prosecutors said Carr then hit the victim in the back of the head several times and strangled them with his hands before the victim was able to escape Carr’s grasp, and another individual in the residence called 911.

Carr fled the residence, and police encountered him on Tuesday driving near the intersection of Empire and Park streets in Bloomington. Prosecutors said Carr took off at a high speed, made an improper turn and ran his car off the road before fleeing on foot. Police were them able to apprehend him.

His bond was set at $100,000 with 10% to apply, meaning he would have to pay $10,000 plus court fees to be released from the McLean County Detention Facility.

His next court date in this matter is July 28 at 9 a.m.

