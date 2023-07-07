BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man has been sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor in which he was at least five years older than the victim.

Anthony T. Alsman, 31, was sentenced Thursday after a short hearing in which Judge J. Jason Chambers heard arguments from the prosecution and defense about Alsman’s criminal history and alleged offenses.

Following his prison sentence, Alsman will have one year of mandatory supervised release and must register as a sex offender.

The sex abuse charge, which Alsman pleaded guilty to, is related to an incident from September 2022 in which Alsman was staying at a friend’s residence, became intoxicated and sexually abused a minor in the home while they slept, prosecutors said.

Det. John Heinlen from the Bloomington Police Department testified Thursday that an adult previously had reported an unrelated incident in which Alsman sexually assaulted them while intoxicated; Alsman was not charged in that alleged offense.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson said the defendant has a pattern of becoming inebriated and committing sexual offenses.

“He gets intoxicated and then he commits these types of acts,” she said. “…”While he does have a substance abuse problem, that’s not an excuse. It gives him the courage (to offend).”

Alsman’s attorney, Brian McEldowney, argued that the detective’s testimony had little evidentiary weight as it “lacks details and falls short of reasonable doubt.”

Lawson read aloud victim impact statements from the minor victim and the victim’s mother.

The victim’s mother described Alsman as having been a trusted adult to the family and said “never in my life” expected this kind of action from Alsman.

In the statement, she said the victim was angry and “on edge.” She said she felt blame for the incident and “cannot trust anyone.”

In a written statement, the victim called the offense “unimaginable” and said they can “barely look someone in the eye,” noting a constant state of panic, and that they “don’t feel comfortable around my own family members.”

The state recommended a prison sentence, which capped at five years as part of the plea agreement, with one year of mandatory supervised release and a lifetime registry as a sex offender.

The defense, citing Alsman’s troubled upbringing and alluding that he may have been a victim of similar abuse, asked Chambers for a community-based probation sentence so Alsman could seek treatment for substance abuse and as a sex offender.

In lieu of this, the defense asked for a reduced sentence of three years in the IDOC.

In a statement to the court, Alsman said he was “sincerely sorry for why everyone is in this courtroom” and that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

Alsman requested the chance to seek “treatment programs to rehabilitate myself.”

In sentencing, Chambers said he did not think Alsman was serious about addressing his substance abuse and Alsman “didn’t exhibit victim empathy” for his actions.

Noting the possibility that Alsman had suffered abuse, Chambers said, “There comes a point where the cycle needs to stop.”

Chambers agreed to the state’s recommended sentence but said he would have given Alsman longer sentence if it were not capped in the plea agreement. Alsman received credit for 144 days already served in the McLean County Detention Facility, plus four days for substance abuse rehabilitation.

After the hearing, Lawson said, “I’m very happy with the sentence. I know the family is happy with the sentence.”

Noting the plea agreement, Lawson said, “It gave an opportunity to have a sentencing without having to put the victim through the pain of testifying.

“To give them, the family, that closure and still get an appropriate sentence, the state is very happy today.”

