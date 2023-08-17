BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a report of shots fired Wednesday just blocks from downtown Bloomington.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 4:47 p.m. to a gunfire report in the 500 block of West Grove Street. That's just west of Grossinger Motors Arena and the Bloomington Ice Center.

BPD said evidence on the scene showed that shots had been fired. No injuries have been reported.

The gunfire report occurred just over a week after a man was found shot Aug. 7 in that same block of Grove Street, The Pantagraph previously reported. Police said at the time the victim was expected to survive.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked for contact Det. Diaz at 309-434-2532 or pdiaz@city.blm.org.

To remain anonymous, BPD's Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit can be reached at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org. Information can also be texted to 847411 by texting the word "BPDTIPS," and inserting a space before your tip information.

Calls to CIAU should be made from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. A voicemail or email should be left outside of those hours.

The US surpasses 160 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space