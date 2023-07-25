BLOOMINGTON — A 18-year-old Peoria man is facing felony charges after police said he confronted someone in McLean County with a stolen shotgun.
Sincere L. Walker appeared in a Monday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black, who found probable cause for his arrest.
Assistant State's Attorney Brad Rigdon said Normal Police Department officers were dispatched at 1:45 am. Sunday to a report of an armed subject in the 1300 block of Dalton Drive. He said a witness reported the suspect got into a white vehicle that left the area.
The prosecutor said the vehicle was located later by officers, as a male suspect later identified as Walker was seen exiting it and fleeing again before police ultimately took him into custody. Rigdon said officers were told Walker was upset that he loaned his car to someone who crashed it, and he confronted the person with a shotgun.
He said police found an unloaded and uncased 12 gauge Pardus shotgun that had been discarded at a nearby apartment building, and had been reported as stolen.
Walker is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony; violating the Illinois FOID Act, a Class 3 felony; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.
Judge Black set his bond at $100,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also ordered him to have no contact with the victim.
His next hearing is 9 a.m. Aug. 11.
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
