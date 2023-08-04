BLOOMINGTON — A 31-year-old man is behind bars after police said he kicked officers arresting him on a charge of driving under the influence.

Andrew J. Stroud, who had no address to provide, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Pablo Eves, who found probable cause for his arrest.

Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Merriman told the court that at 2 a.m. Thursday, a McLean County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle Stroud was driving in the area of Main and Walnut streets in Bloomington because the vehicle had no headlights and its registration was suspended.

The prosecutor said Stroud refused to pull over and continued driving for over a mile, until stopping at the 707 Liquors store in Normal.

Merriman said Stroud refused police commands to put down the cellphone he was talking on and showed signs of intoxication. The prosecutor also said police found a bottle of alcohol in the vehicle.

The defendant also kicked two officers during his arrest, Merriman said.

Stroud is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of misdemeanor resisting a police officer and one count each of driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, suspended vehicle registration, illegal use of telephone while driving and failure to signal.

Stroud’s bond was set at $10,000, with 10% to apply for release. He also waived his right to an extradition hearing, as records show the Colorado Department of Corrections had issued a warrant for his extradition to that state for a hearing on a parole violation.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 18.

