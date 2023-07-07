HUDSON — The McLean County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating after a Friday morning fire at the Hinthorn Chapel at Lake Bloomington.

Representatives from both agencies were on scene late Friday morning but were unable to comment on the incident or investigation. By mid-afternoon, the sheriff's office had confirmed they were investigating the fire but declined further comment. The Pantagraph has left messages with the ATF bureau but has not yet received a response.

Hinthorn Chapel sits along the south shore of Lake Bloomington, off Ron Smith Memorial Highway, or East 2350 North Road.

Wava L. Kaupp of Gridley, one of seven trustees for the chapel, was also at the scene late Friday morning. She said someone in the area had seen smoke coming from the chapel around 7:30 a.m. and called for help. Fire crews from Lexington, Hudson and Gridley responded.

Kaupp said she had seen smoke and fire damage inside the chapel, and graffiti both inside and outside of the building. A door of the chapel had also been kicked in Wednesday, she said.

While she couldn't recall any fires at the chapel, she said the cemetery behind it has been targeted by vandalism over the years.

“They’re brats, there’s no other word for it. That’s what it is," she said. "This place is out here by itself, there’s nobody around, and they’re driving around looking for something to vandalize."

Hinthorn Cemetery was established in 1831, and the chapel was built in 1904. Kaupp said the chapel was used by East Bay Camp for many years, until the camp got its own chapel. The chapel is seldom used anymore, except for the occasional wedding, Kaupp said.

