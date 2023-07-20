BLOOMINGTON — An 18-year-old from Bloomington is facing felony charges in Woodford County after attempting to flee El Paso police officers Wednesday night.

El Paso Police Chief Joseph Montemurro told The Pantagraph that officers attempted to pull over a vehicle at 11:09 p.m. at Illinois Route 24 and South Orange Street in El Paso. He said they were investigating child solicitation.

Montemurro said the vehicle fled toward Gridley on Route 24, turned south on McLean County Highway 29 on the way to Towanda and then got on Interstate 55.

The chief said the driver wrecked the vehicle near the Market Street exit in Bloomington and fled into a wooded area. Bloomington Police Department K9 units responded to assist.

Montemurro said the driver then turned himself in and was identified as Angel A. Espinoza. The chief noted a gun with a defaced serial number was found in the car. He also said there was not a child in danger.

Espinoza is charged with traveling to meet a child, grooming, aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer and misdemeanor speeding 35 mph above the speed limit. He was also charged with operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Espinoza is being held at the Woodford County jail. In a Thursday arraignment hearing, he pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his bond was set at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. August 3.