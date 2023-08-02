BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is facing felony charges after police say he fired a gun last month in east Bloomington.

In a statement Wednesday, the Bloomington Police Department identified the man as Kadin D. Edwards, 19. BPD said the man is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of possessing a firearm while ineligible for a FOID card, and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Officers were called at 12:42 p.m. July 22 to a gunfire report in the 700 block of Fairmont Drive. BPD said police found a vehicle and a nearby home were damaged by the gunshots; no one was hurt.

The department said investigative work prompted an arrest warrant for Edwards, who was located at 8:31 a.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of North Hershey Road. BPD said he was arrested without incident, and a loaded ghost handgun was found in the car, along with an extended magazine.

In the statement, BPD Chief Jamal Simington praised detectives' work and said violence will not be tolerated.

Edwards appeared in a Wednesday bond court hearing on two separate felony cases. In the first case, prosecutors said he had discharged a Glock handgun in July; a judge then set his bond at $300,000.

In the second case, prosecutors alleged Edwards had a loaded 9mm handgun in the center console of his vehicle, which was a ghost gun he received for trading the Glock. They added he drove a Honda vehicle at excessive speeds. A judge set his bond at $100,000 in that latter case.

Before he can be released, Edwards must post $40,000, plus bond fees.

BPD continues to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Weston Gresham at 309-434-2570 or email wgresham@cityblm.org.

To remain anonymous, BPD's Crime & intelligence Analysis Unit can be reached at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org. Information can also be texted to 847411 by texting the word "BPDTIPS," and inserting a space before your tip information.

Calls to CIAU should be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. A voicemail or email should be left outside of those hours.