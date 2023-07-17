BLOOMINGTON — Police said a 29-year-old man is facing felony charges after firing a gun Sunday in a neighborhood east of Miller Park.
Bloomington Police Department spokesman Ofc. Bryce Janssen said officers responded at 8:24 p.m. Sunday to a mental health call in the 900 block of Mason Street.
During the response, he said the subject in crisis fired a gun. Janssen said the man did not fire at officers.
He said the man was arrested on several felony charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by carrying a firearm in public, possessing a gun without a valid FOID card, and aggravated assault to a police officer.
Janssen said no one was hurt, and the officers did not fire their service weapons.
The Pantagraph is not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged. A bond amount was not immediately available.
Today in history: July 17
1945: Allied Summit in Potsdam
In 1945, following Nazi Germany’s surrender, President Harry S. Truman, Soviet leader Josef Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston S. Churchill began meeting at Potsdam in the final Allied summit of World War II.
AP
1955: Disneyland
In 1955, Disneyland had its opening day in Anaheim, California.
Ellis R. Bosworth
2009: Walter Cronkite
In 2009, former CBS anchorman Walter Cronkite died in New York at 92.
BEBETO MATTHEWS
2012: Benjamin Netanyahu
Ten years ago: Israel plunged toward a political crisis after the largest party in the government quit, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in charge of a hard-line coalition opposed to most Mideast peace moves.
Richard Drew
2014: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
In 2014, all 298 passengers and crew aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 were killed when the Boeing 777 was shot down over rebel-held eastern Ukraine; both Ukraine’s government and pro-Russian separatists denied responsibility.
AP
2016: John Lewis
In 2020, civil rights icon John Lewis, whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation, and who went on to a long and celebrated career in Congress, died at the age of 80.
Cliff Owen
2017: Roy Oliver
A white former Texas police officer, Roy Oliver, was indicted on a murder charge in the April shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was in a car with four other Black teens when he was shot. (Oliver would be convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years in prison.)
Rose Baca
2021: Bashar Assad
One year ago: Syrian President Bashar Assad was sworn in for a fourth seven-year term in the war-torn country, pledging to overcome the impact of Western economic sanctions and retake territory still out of his control after 10 years of fighting.
Hassan Ammar
