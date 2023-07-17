BLOOMINGTON — Police said a 29-year-old man is facing felony charges after firing a gun Sunday in a neighborhood east of Miller Park.

Bloomington Police Department spokesman Ofc. Bryce Janssen said officers responded at 8:24 p.m. Sunday to a mental health call in the 900 block of Mason Street.

During the response, he said the subject in crisis fired a gun. Janssen said the man did not fire at officers.

He said the man was arrested on several felony charges, including reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by carrying a firearm in public, possessing a gun without a valid FOID card, and aggravated assault to a police officer.

Janssen said no one was hurt, and the officers did not fire their service weapons.

The Pantagraph is not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged. A bond amount was not immediately available.

