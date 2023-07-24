BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating a report of gunfire in east Bloomington over the weekend.

The Bloomington Police Department said Monday that officers were called at 12:42 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Fairmont Drive.

In a statement, BPD said officers found evidence of gunfire, including damage to a nearby residence and vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective W. Gresham at 309-434-2570 or wgresham@cityblm.org.

To remain anonymous, BPD's Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit can be reached at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org. Information can also be texted to 847411 by texting the word "BPDTIPS," and inserting a space before your tip information.

Calls to CIAU should be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. A voicemail or email should be left outside of those hours.

