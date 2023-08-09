Russian officials say air defenses have shot down two drones aimed at Moscow overnight. They say the unmanned vehicles were Ukraine’s latest attempt to strike the Russian capital in an alleged campaign to unnerve Muscovites and take the war to Russia. Moscow's mayor said the drones were intercepted and there were no casualties. It wasn't clear where the drones were launched from, and Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment. Ukraine usually neither confirms nor denies such attacks. Meanwhile, at least 31 people were injured in a factory explosion north of Moscow on Wednesday, according to a regional official. The blast occurred on the grounds of a factory that makes optical equipment for the army.