BLOOMINGTON — Two men are facing felony charges after police in LeRoy said they found cocaine in their vehicle.
A verified officer’s statement provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office said LeRoy Police Department officers stopped a vehicle Friday for speeding. Jose Alfredo Duarte Beiza, 29, of Belvidere, was identified in the report as the driver, and 30-year-old Gonzalo Corona Luna, of Carpentersville, was identified as a passenger.
Officers said they spotted open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, which then prompted a search, per the statement. Police said they found 39.4 grams of suspected cocaine in the vehicle’s center console.
Both were arrested on a Class 1 felony charge of possessing 15-100 grams of cocaine and were booked at the McLean County jail early Saturday morning. In a hearing later that day, a judge found probable cause for their arrests and released them both on $75,000 personal recognizance bonds.
Arraignment hearings for both are scheduled at 10 a.m. Sept. 1.
