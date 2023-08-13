BLOOMINGTON — Two men are facing felony charges after police in LeRoy said they found cocaine in their vehicle.

A verified officer’s statement provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office said LeRoy Police Department officers stopped a vehicle Friday for speeding. Jose Alfredo Duarte Beiza, 29, of Belvidere, was identified in the report as the driver, and 30-year-old Gonzalo Corona Luna, of Carpentersville, was identified as a passenger.

Officers said they spotted open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, which then prompted a search, per the statement. Police said they found 39.4 grams of suspected cocaine in the vehicle’s center console.

Both were arrested on a Class 1 felony charge of possessing 15-100 grams of cocaine and were booked at the McLean County jail early Saturday morning. In a hearing later that day, a judge found probable cause for their arrests and released them both on $75,000 personal recognizance bonds.

Arraignment hearings for both are scheduled at 10 a.m. Sept. 1.

