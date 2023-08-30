PEORIA — The teenage boy who is suspected of killing a 21-year-old man Saturday at a Peoria liquor store, has been named after being taken into custody.
Jared R. Williams, 17, of Peoria, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Mason R. Loy, 21, according to a press release from the Peoria County State's Attorney's Office.
Williams was located and arrested Monday after detectives served a search warrant at about 8 a.m. at an apartment in the 100 block of West Willow Street in Normal, according to the press release.
During the search, a handgun was found and preliminary testing shows that it fired the shell casing recovered from the crime scene, according to the press release.
Williams is currently being held at Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center and has his bond set at $1.5 million, according to the press release.
Although Williams is considered a juvenile, he will be tried as an adult.
The sheriff's office said police were dispatched at 9:09 p.m. Saturday to a report of a man shot in the parking lot at Laramie Liquors, 1841 S. Laramie Street in Peoria, where Loy was found with apparent gunshot wounds.
The Peoria County Coroner's Office said Loy was pronounced dead at 10:25 p.m. at the scene. Preliminary autopsy results found Loy had been shot several times and died instantly.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Peoria County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lt. Ben Johnston at 309-634-5111 or make an anonymous tip to Peoria County Crime Stoppers by calling 309-673-9000 or visiting
peoriaareacrimestoppers.com.
The Normal Police Department and Illinois State Police SWAT team assisted with the arrest Monday.
