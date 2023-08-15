BLOOMINGTON — Battery charges are pending in McLean County against a Peoria man.
Damon Gordon, 32, is charged with aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, aggravated battery and domestic battery.
Gordon is accused of choking, pushing and biting a woman during an argument June 21 in a Normal hotel, as well as outside on Traders Circle.
Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said Gordon stopped her from leaving a hotel room, took her phone as she tried to call 911 and later outside, “slammed her into the concrete.”
He was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035 and ordered not to have contact with the victim named in this case. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 1.
