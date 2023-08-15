The Hawaii National Guard has activated hundreds of its members to help respond to fires. Guard members will offer support to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and local law enforcement agencies. President Joe Biden says he and first lady Jill Biden will survey the Maui wildfire damage as soon as they can. Biden said Tuesday that he doesn’t want his presence to interrupt recovery and cleanup efforts. Gov. Josh Green said Tuesday during an appearance on Hawaii News Now that children are among the victims of the fires. Green said he hopes to get everyone out of shelters and into hotels or Airbnb rooms by the end of the week.