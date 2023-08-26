Former President Donald Trump has returned to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. He fired off his first message in more than two and a half years, just hours after he surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. He posted a photo of his mug shot and the words “Election interference. Never surrender!” along with a link to his website, which directs to a fundraising page. It was Trump’s first post since Jan. 8, 2021, when Twitter suspended his account after the storming of the Capitol. His account was reinstated last November shortly after Elon Musk took over the company.