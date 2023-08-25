BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman is accused of kicking and spitting on a police officer Friday while being arrested for failing to appear in court for a domestic battery case.
Brittany N. Greiner, 26, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery (Class 2 felony) and two counts of resisting a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor).
According to court documents, Greiner failed to appear in court for a domestic battery case from February and had a warrant issued for her arrest.
Normal police officers found Greiner near the intersection of Linden and Mulberry streets at around 2:45 a.m. Friday and initiated an arrest, according to the prosecution.
Greiner knowingly resisted arrest from two officers and made physical contact with one of the officers by kicking him in his leg and spitting on him, court documents said.
Her bond was set at $2,500, with 10% and fees needed to apply for releasefrom the McLean County jail.
An arraignment is set for Sept. 15.
