BLOOMINGTON — A 26-year-old woman is charged with a felony after prosecutors said she kicked a Bloomington police officer responding to a domestic battery call.

Arrest affidavits provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office state that an off-duty McLean County Sheriff’s deputy witnessed and reported the domestic battery Friday evening near West Emerson and North Roosevelt streets in Bloomington.

The records state the deputy saw Kenneshia T. Broady, of Normal, strike a man several times. Bloomington Police Department officers then intervened and arrested her on a charge of domestic battery, documents show.

Police said in the report Broady refused to place her feet in the squad car during her arrest. That’s when she kicked an officer several times, scraping the officer’s shin, documents state.

Broady is charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, a Class 2 felony, and misdemeanor domestic battery. Following a Saturday bond court hearing, she was released on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond and ordered to have no contact with the domestic battery victim.

Her arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. July 11.

