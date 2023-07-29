BLOOMINGTON — A 33-year-old Normal woman is facing multiple felony drug charges after being accused of fleeing from police officers.

Antoinette L. Bennett is charged with the following:

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance containing between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver (Class 1 felony)

Unlawful possession of over 500 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 2 felony)

Unlawful possession of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams with the intent to deliver (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful possession of over 500 grams cannabis (Class 3 felony)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance containing less than 15 grams of cocaine (Class 4 felony)

Unlawful possession of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams (Class 4 felony)

Aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor)

Resisting a peace officer (Class A misdemeanor)

Assistant's State's Attorney Mark Messman said in court that officers from the Bloomington Police Department pulled Bennett over for a traffic violation Friday morning.

She was asked to step out of the vehicle after officers discovered that her driver's license was expired, but she instead drove away, Messman said.

Bennett was later arrested by the Normal Police Department, and officers found controlled substances containing cocaine, cannabis, drug packing materials, a scale and a significant amount of cash, Messman said.

Her bond was set at $75,000 with 10% and additional fees to apply for release.

An arraignment was scheduled for Aug. 18.

