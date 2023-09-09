BLOOMINGTON — A 36-year-old woman is facing assault and battery charges after prosecutors said she swung her fist at and spit on a hospital security guard.
Lakendra T. Bell is charged with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor.
According to court documents, Bloomington police officers responded to a call at the emergency care unit of OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center at about 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Bell is accused of knowingly making physical contact with a private security officer at the hospital by spitting upon him and swinging a clenched fist toward him, according to court documents.
Bell's bond was set at $3,000 with 10% and additional court fees to apply for release.
Her arraignment is set for Sept. 29.