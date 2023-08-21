NORMAL — Normal police are investigating gunfire reported Saturday on the north side of town.
Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of Northbrook Drive for a report of shots being fired in the area, Normal police said Monday.
No injuries were reported, but responding officers found evidence of property damage that appeared to be from gunfire.
No suspect information was available Monday. No arrests have been made.
This morning's top headlines: Tropical Storm Hilary; GOP presidential debate; 'Blue Beetle'
Tropical Storm Hilary deluged arid parts of Mexico and then drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers. Hilary weakened to a post-tropical storm early Monday as it left behind drenched Southern California and moved into Nevada. The storm first made landfall in Mexico’s arid Baja California Peninsula on Sunday in a sparsely populated area about 150 miles south of Ensenada. One person drowned. It then moved through mudslide-prone Tijuana. The first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, Hilary dropped more than half an average year’s worth of rain on some areas, including the desert resort city of Palm Springs.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked Danish lawmakers for helping his country resist Russia’s invasion. He visited Copenhagen on Monday, a day after Denmark and the Netherlands announced they will provide Kyiv with American-made F-16 warplanes. The planes could be delivered around the end of the year. Zelenskyy said that if Russia’s invasion is successful, other parts of Europe would be at risk from the Kremlin’s military aggression. Zelenskyy portrays Ukraine as defending Western values of freedom and democracy against tyranny and argues that Ukraine needs to be properly provisioned to fend off Russia’s much bigger force. Ukraine has been pressing its Western allies for months to give it F-16s.
Former President Donald Trump has confirmed that he will be skipping Wednesday’s first Republican presidential primary debate — and likely others as well. Trump wrote Sunday on his social media site that the public knows him and “what a successful presidency” he had, so he "will therefore not be doing the debates.” Trump's spokesman did not immediately clarify whether he plans to boycott every primary debate, or just those that have currently been scheduled. The former president and early GOP front-runner has said for months that he sees little upside in joining his GOP rivals on stage when they gather for the first time in Milwaukee Wednesday, given his commanding lead in the race.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are flying to Maui to comfort survivors of the wildfires that ripped through the western part of the Hawaiian island. A White House spokesperson says Monday's visit will be emotional for everyone. The Bidens will survey the damage from the air and the ground and will meet with people who are grieving the loss of loved ones and homes. The Democratic president will pay tribute to victims of the wildfires, which have killed more than 100 people since they erupted Aug. 8. The Bidens are interrupting a weeklong vacation in the Lake Tahoe area to travel to Lahaina.
The Biden administration is continuing its push to bring internet connectivity to every home and business in the U.S. On Monday, the Biden administration announced a new investment of $667 million to build broadband infrastructure in rural areas of the country. In total, 38 projects are receiving money through the ReConnect program. The telephone cooperatives, counties and telecommunications companies that won the new grant awards are based in 22 states and the Marshall Islands. The largest award went to the Ponderosa Telephone Co. in California. It gets more than $42 million to deploy fiber networks in Fresno County.
The police chief who led the raid of a Kansas newspaper has alleged in previously unreleased court documents that a reporter either impersonated someone else or lied about her intentions when she obtained the driving records of a local business owner. But reporter Phyllis Zorn, Marion County Record Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer and the newspaper’s attorney said Sunday that no laws were broken when Zorn accessed a public state website for information on restaurant operator Kari Newell. The raid carried out Aug. 11 and led by Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody brought international attention to the small central Kansas town that now finds itself at the center of a debate over press freedoms.
A wealthy dentist convicted of killing his wife at the end of an African safari is expected to be sent to prison for the rest of his life when he is sentenced in federal court Monday. U.S. government prosecutors are also seeking an estimated $25 million in penalties from Larry Rudolph. He was found guilty in federal court last year for mail fraud for cashing in nearly $5 million in insurance policies for his wife, Bianca Rudolph. Prosecutors say he wanted to live a lavish retirement with his longtime girlfriend with the help of the insurance money.
The DC superhero film “Blue Beetle” led weekend ticket sales with an estimated $25.4 million, according to studio estimates, dethroning “Barbie” from the top spot after a record-setting run that left movie theaters colored pink for a month. The “Barbie” phenomenon is far from over. Greta Gerwig’s film grossed $21.5 million in its fifth weekend. Its domestic tally is up to $567.3 million. The other half of “Barbenheimer” also continues to perform remarkably well. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” took in $10.6 million in its fifth week. With a $285.2 million domestic total, “Oppenheimer” now owns the distinction of being the biggest box-office hit never to land No. 1 at the weekend box office.
Newly crowned Women’s World Cup champion Spain has established itself as a team to be reckoned with for many years to come. La Roja defeated England 1-0 in Sunday’s final for their first major tournament title. Over the course of the month-long event, Spain shook off both the turbulence of a player rebellion and the injury-diminished role of Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. Aitana Bonmati solidified her credentials and 19-year-old forward Salma Paralluelo made an impression as a rising global star.
Novak Djokovic outlasted Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling rematch of their Wimbledon final, winning 5-7, 7-6 (7) 7-6 (4) to win the Western & Southern Open. In a match that lasted 3 hours, 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three sets final in ATP Tour history, the No. 2-seeded Djokovic avenged his loss last month to the top-ranked Alcaraz and earned his 95th career title, passing Ivan Lendl for third all-time. In the women’s final, seventh-seeded Coco Gauff became the first teenager in more than 50 years to win the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Karolina Muchova.