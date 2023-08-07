NORMAL — Normal police are investigating a shots fired incident along Lindell Drive reported Sunday afternoon following an earlier incident that left two people injured.

According to a statement from the Normal Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Lindell Drive at approximately 3:17 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired.

Officers spoke with multiple witnesses who said they heard several gunshots in the area. Several shell casings were located in the area, according to Normal police.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this incident to contact NPD's front desk by calling 309-454-9535.

To submit a tip anonymously, use the NPD app or text the word "NORMALPD" to 847411.

