NORMAL — Police are investigating after two people were hurt early Sunday morning as shots were fired in Normal.
Sgt. Josh Wilson with the Normal Police Department said officers were called at 3:33 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Lindell Drive.
He said two people were treated at a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Wilson also said property in the area was damaged by gunfire.
No arrests had been made as of late Sunday morning, and no suspect information was immediately available.
The police sergeant said there is no ongoing threat to the public. He asked anyone with information about this incident to contact NPD's front desk by calling 309-454-9535.
You can also provide information anonymously through the NPD app or by texting NORMALPD to 847411, leaving a space and then entering your tip.
History of the NRA
National Rifle Association, from 1871-2022
1871: NRA is created
1872: NRA buys first rifle range
1920s: Arm of NRA proposes requiring permits
1934: NRA helps draft National Firearms Act
1938: NRA backs Federal Firearms Act
1967: California bans open carry
1968: NRA limits Gun Control Act
1971: NRA creates lobbying arm
1977: Hardliner takes control of NRA
1980: NRA backs Reagan for president
1986: NRA wins rollback of gun sale restrictions
1993: NRA challenges passage of Brady Bill
1994: NRA opposes restrictions on semiautomatic weapons
1999: After Columbine, NRA continues to oppose waiting periods
2000: ‘From my cold dead hands’
2004: Federal assault weapon ban expires
2005: NRA helps win immunity for gun manufacturers
2006: NRA opposes confiscating guns during emergencies
2012: NRA rejects gun controls after Sandy Hook massacre
2013: NRA blocks assault weapon ban
2018: “March for Our Lives” confronts NRA
2019: NRA faces upheaval in leadership
2019: Russian activist tries to infiltrate NRA
2020: New York attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA
2021: NRA fails in bankruptcy bid
2022: Judge blocks lawsuit seeking to dissolve the NRA
