NORMAL — Police are investigating after two people were hurt early Sunday morning as shots were fired in Normal.

Sgt. Josh Wilson with the Normal Police Department said officers were called at 3:33 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Lindell Drive.

He said two people were treated at a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Wilson also said property in the area was damaged by gunfire.

No arrests had been made as of late Sunday morning, and no suspect information was immediately available.

The police sergeant said there is no ongoing threat to the public. He asked anyone with information about this incident to contact NPD's front desk by calling 309-454-9535.

You can also provide information anonymously through the NPD app or by texting NORMALPD to 847411, leaving a space and then entering your tip.

