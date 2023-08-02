BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man must submit to a risk assessment before bond can be set on the domestic battery charges he faces, a McLean County judge said.
Assistant State's Attorney David Beard said Thomas M. Gomaras, 36, is accused of punching a person multiple times, putting her in a chokehold and throwing a fan at her during an argument Monday.
He is charged with aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.
Judge Amy McFarland ordered Gomaras be held without bond pending a risk assessment. She also ordered that Gomaras have no contact with the victim named in this case.
A bond review is scheduled for Aug. 7.
An arraignment will be at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18.