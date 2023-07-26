BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man was given a probation sentence this week after pleading on a lesser felony.

Michael C. Young, 31, was initially charged in August 2022 with two counts of home invasion, Class X felonies, accused of entering a home with a firearm.

On Tuesday, a Class 4 criminal trespass to residence charge was added to the case, to which he pleaded guilty. The two home invasion counts were dismissed.

He was sentenced to 30 months probation and 180 days in jail, which was considered a time-served sentence because he'd already spent 144 days in the McLean County jail.

Young was ordered to undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations and not to consume alcohol or cannabis.

After the hearing, Young’s attorney, Jim Grimaldi, said the plea was favorable based on the evidence.

“After a thorough investigation, in my estimation there was a substantial amount of evidence that there was no gun, which knocked off the home invasion charge,” he said, noting a home invasion would have involved a weapon or great bodily harm.

If convicted of a Class X home invasion with a firearm, Young would have faced a minimum sentence of 21 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, Grimaldi said.

“At worst, I think the evidence showed a criminal trespass to residence; at best, no crime was committed,” he said.

