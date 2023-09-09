BLOOMINGTON — A 29-year-old Normal man is facing a felony domestic battery charge following four prior convictions.

Michael K. Anderson is charged with domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, after prosecutors said he knowingly caused bodily harm to a family or household member.

Anderson has been previously convicted on the same offense four times, twice in McLean County in 2015 and 2020, once in Sangamon County in 2016 and once in Peoria County in 2022.

Anderson's bond is set at $150,000 with 10% and additional court fees to apply for release.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and their address and to have electronic monitoring issued upon release.

His arraignment is set for Sept. 15.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

