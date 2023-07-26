BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is facing two felony charges after prosecutors said he tried to cash a forged check at a Heartland Bank and Trust.

Charlie R. Allen, 34, appeared in a Tuesday bond court hearing before Judge Pablo Eves.

Prosecutors said Allen had entered a Heartland Bank on College Avenue around 5 p.m. July 19 and attempted to cash a $4,500 check from an account holder. The account holder was called and denied that a check was written to Allen.

Allen is charged with burglary, a Class 2 felony, and forgery, a Class 3 felony.

The prosecution called for bond to be set at $30,000, but Eves set it at $15,000, 10% to apply for release.

An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Aug. 11 at 9 a.m.

