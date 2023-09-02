BLOOMINGTON — Fleeing and methamphetamine charges are pending against a Normal man.
James A. McConnaughay, 53, is charged in two McLean County felony cases. In one, the grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging him with aggravated fleeing a police officer, in which he is accused of refusing to pull over for a traffic stop on April 13, and speeding away at least 21 miles per hour above the speed limit in Bloomington.
In the other case, he is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of meth, with amounts between 15 and 100 grams and less than 5 grams.
McConnaughay was released on personal recognizance bonds Friday, totaling $60,000.
An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 15.