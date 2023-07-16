BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man is being held in the McLean County jail after police said he spat on a hospital security guard.

Arrest affidavits provided to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wesley F. Turner, 44, was arrested Friday afternoon by Normal Police Department officers. Records indicate he was wanted on a warrant related to a petition to revoke his probational sentence ordered in November 2022, when he pleaded guilty to a Class 4 felony charge of violating an order of protection.

Turner told arresting officers he was experiencing health issues, and he was then taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center. Once there, the report said he was combative with NPD officers and the hospital staff who were treating him.

Police said they saw Turner turn toward a private security officer and spit on his arm.

Turner appeared in a Saturday bond court hearing on a Class 2 felony charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer. A judge found probable cause for his arrest and set his bond at $10,000 with 10% to apply for release; he remains in custody as of Sunday.

Turner’s arraignment hearing is set for 9 a.m. July 28.

A booking photo was not immediately available for this story.

