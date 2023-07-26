BLOOMINGTON — A 28-year-old Normal man was arrested Sunday, police said, after he was found driving under the influence and possessing cocaine.

Demorian L. Washington appeared in a Monday bond court hearing before Judge Scott Black.

Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said at 2:24 a.m. Sunday, Bloomington Police Department officers saw a vehicle pass and swerve around a truck in a no passing zone.

He said Washington was identified as the driver, and officers saw a bag containing about 15 grams of suspected cocaine on the floor of the vehicle. Rigdon said officers also found a scale.

Washington submitted to a blood-alcohol-content test, which resulted in a reading of 0.143%, Rigdon said.

Washington is charged with possession of 1-15 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony. He also is charged with two Class 4 felonies: possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and aggravated driving under the influence. (no valid driver’s license), along with misdemeanor DUI, driving while license revoked and improper lane usage.

Judge Black set his bond at $50,000, with 10% to apply for release, and ordered him not to consume or possess alcohol or illicit substances.

A public defender was appointed to the case. Washington’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug 11.

