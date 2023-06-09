BLOOMINGTON — A 45-year-old man is facing dozens of felony charges for possessing child pornography.

Chad W. Muse, of Normal, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing one day after being indicted by a grand jury. He faces 24 counts of possession of pornographic photos of a child age 13 and under, a Class 2 felony, plus 17 counts of possessing pornographic film or photos of a minor, a Class 3 felony.

Charging documents dated all 41 child porn offenses as occurring Dec. 12.

Judge Scott Black set Muse's bond at $500,000, with 10% to apply for release.

Muse told the court he planned to hire a private attorney, thus a public defender was not appointed. His arraignment hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. June 23.

