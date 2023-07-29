BLOOMINGTON — A Normal man who prosecutors say acted as the driver in a drive-by shooting earlier this summer was charged Friday with possession of a stolen motor vehicle in an unrelated case.

Sean E. Stalter-Williams, 19, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a Class 2 felony, and criminal trespass to vehicle, Class A misdemeanor.

Prosecutors say Stalter-Williams possessed a Ford Focus from April 1 to April 4 when he knew it had been stolen, according to court documents.

Stalter-Williams did not appear in McLean County court as he is being held in LaSalle County Jail and was not transported for the custody hearing Friday. A bond amount was not set in this case.

Stalter-Williams is also charged in another McLean County case with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and three counts of obstructing an officer.

During a status hearing July 14, Stalter-Williams was accused of possessing a stolen black Pontiac Vibe on June 3.

He was arrested on June 19 after Bloomington and Normal police executed a search warrant at the Normal residence where he was staying. He fled the scene but was taken into custody in a residential backyard, police said.

Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Frederick said prosecutors believe Stalter-Williams was driving the stolen Pontiac on June 4 near Rainbow and Ridgeport avenues, where a drive-by shooting took place. Multiple shots were fired at three juveniles — a 14-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls — who were not injured in the attack, authorities previously said.

Prosecutors have not charged Stalter-Williams in connection to the shooting; a grand jury indictment is pending, Frederick said. He argued, however, that Stalter-Williams was out on probation for a similar matter in which he was convicted of possessing a stolen vehicle when the most recent stolen vehicle offense took place.

His bond in the case was increased from $75,000 to $150,000 with 10% and fees to apply for release.

Judge William Yoder, who increased the bond amount during the hearing, said that Stalter-Williams could pose a threat to the public safety.

The next court date in this matter is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 24.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen Zachary T. Willis Cecily M. Sexton Tonisha A. Jackson James A. McConnaughay Jessica M. Longberry Barry D. Guyton Keon E. Spiller Melina Aguilar Carlos D. Cregan Wayne M. Damron Terrance L. Ford Stanley M. Miller Darryl R. Vinson Jarvis K. Heads Wesley M. Noonan Brad Carter Brian K. Burnett Kenneth D. Downey Kenyon J. Bones