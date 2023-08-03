BLOOMINGTON — Prosecutors have formally charged a Normal man after disclosing in court last month they suspected he was the driver of a June drive-by shooting in Bloomington.

Sean E. Stalter-Williams, 19, appeared in a Thursday bond court hearing before Judge Pablo Eves following his indictment by a McLean County grand jury on several weapons offenses.

He is charged with:

three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 2 felony,

two counts of burglary, a Class 3 felony,

three counts of reckless discharge of firearm, a Class 4 felony.

According to the indictment, he "or one whose conduct he is legally responsible for" is accused of firing a gun in the direction of minors and remaining in a stolen vehicle with the intent to commit the felonies of aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of firearm.

Bond remained as set when the indictment was returned, at $500,000, with 10% to apply for release. Stalter-Williams was ordered to have no contact with a residence on Rainbow Avenue and the minors named as victims in this case.

These charges followed a July 14 hearing when Stalter-Williams requested a lower bond amount on a Class 2 felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. The Pantagraph previously reported a prosecutor told the court they believed Stalter-Williams was driving a stolen car on June 4 in the area of Rainbow and Ridgeport avenues, where a drive-by shooting occurred.

Police have said several shots were fired at a 14-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls who were not injured in the gunfire.

At the July 14 hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Aaron Fredrick said a grand jury indictment was pending on the weapons charges. Judge William Yoder denied the motion to decrease bond, instead increasing it to $150,000, with 10% to apply for release. As of Thursday, that amount continues to stand.

Including the new indictment, Stalter-Williams currently is charged in three felony cases and one misdemeanor case in McLean County:

possession of a stolen vehicle and three counts of obstructing an officer, on the June 4 incident;

possession of a stolen vehicle and criminal trespass to vehicles in April, with charges filed in July;

criminal trespass to vehicles, on an unknown date with charges filed in April;

three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of burglary and three counts of reckless discharge of a firearm, on the June 4 incident.

An arraignment in two of his felony cases is scheduled for Aug. 24.

How wildfires have worsened in recent decades How wildfires have worsened in recent decades The number of wildfires is decreasing, but more acres are burning Wildfire seasons are getting longer Wildfire suppression costs have risen by billions of dollars Lightning fires are causing more damage in the West California's wildfires continue to set records