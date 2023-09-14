PONTIAC — A search warrant executed by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday found no human remains at a Pontiac site that was scanned as part of an investigation into a decades-old double homicide, authorities said.

In June, the sheriff’s office was called to 509 E. Timber St. due to a possible lead in the investigation of the murders of Robert and Marcia Edwards in January 1983.

Deputies were joined by Illinois State Police and a University of Illinois team that was called to conduct a scan of the area using ground-penetrating radar technology. The scan was based on information from past investigative interviews, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Results showed an “anomaly” that was roughly 3 feet by 7 feet and under concrete.

As part of Wednesday’s search warrant, authorities dug up a portion of the floor of an attached structure on the north side of an attached garage where the anomaly was identified, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The excavation revealed a void under the concrete in the same shape as the reported anomaly.

However, no human remains or evidence of any other kind were located, the release said.

Livingston County Sheriff Ryan Bohm did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

